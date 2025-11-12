Prosecutors noncommittal on death penalty at Vance Boelter's latest hearing in lawmaker shootings case

The man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses was back in federal court Wednesday morning, where prosecutors turned over a massive amount of evidence to the defense and his lawyers said they needed more time to review it.

Vance Boelter is charged with the murder of former DFL Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. He has pleaded not guilty. He's also charged with shooting and seriously hurting DFL state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Wednesday's hearing was procedural, with the judge saying he just wanted an update to make sure the case was on track. Boelter was wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit as he sat in the courtroom.

Federal defender Manny Atwal said at the status conference that the evidence includes over 130,000 pages of PDF documents, over 800 hours of audio and video recordings, and over 2,000 photographs from what authorities have called the largest hunt for a suspect in Minnesota history.

Atwal said her team has spent close to 110 hours just downloading the material — not reviewing it — and that they're still evaluating the evidence, a process she said has gone slowly due to the federal government shutdown.

"That's not unusual for a complex case but it is lot of information for us to review," Atwal told Magistrate Judge Dulce Foster.

Jacobs said he didn't have a timeline for when the Department of Justice would decide whether to seek the death penalty against Boelter. The decision will be up to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Foster scheduled the next status conference for Feb. 12 and asked prosecutors to keep the defense and court updated in the meantime about their death penalty decision. She did not set a trial date.

Minnesota abolished capital punishment in 1911 and has never had a federal death penalty case. But the Trump administration is pushing for greater use of capital punishment.

Boelter's attorney has not commented on the substance of the allegations. His motivations remain murky and statements he has made to some media haven't been fully clear. Friends have described him as a politically conservative evangelical Christian, and occasional preacher and missionary.

Boelter claimed to the conservative outlet Blaze News in August that he never intended to shoot anyone that night but that his plans went horribly wrong.

He told Blaze in a series of hundreds of texts via his jail's messaging system that he went to the Hoffmans' home to make citizens' arrests over what he called his two-year undercover investigation into 400 deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine that he believed were being covered up by the state.

But he told Blaze he opened fire when the Hoffmans and their adult daughter tried to push him out the door and spoiled his plan. He did not explain why went on to allegedly shoot the Hortmans and their golden retriever, Gilbert, who had to be euthanized.

Boelter did not say anything in court and was led out by U.S. marshals as soon as it was over.

On Tuesday, several Minnesota law enforcement agencies said a third party will evaluate their efforts and response to the shootings. The report will focus on the 43-hour period that started with a 911 call in the early hours of June 14 by the Hoffmans' daughter, alerting police that her parents had been shot by a person impersonating a police officer, and ended with Vance Boelter's arrest near his Green Isle home.

The after-action review is expected to take six months and will cost $429,500, with the state's department of public safety and Hennepin County contributing the most funds. The cities of Brooklyn Park, Champlin and New Hope will pay between $8,500 and $27,488 towards the contract, which is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.