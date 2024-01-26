January thaw melts away hopes for several Twin Cities winter events

MINNEAPOLIS — From snowy slush to muddy muck, the ice on the lakes isn't safe to skate on in most of Minnesota.

Many outdoor events in the Twin Cities are being canceled, including the final weekend of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships in Minneapolis.

The tournament's Golden Weekend was supposed to start Friday. After a great start to the tournament last weekend — with what organizers said was some of the best ice they've ever had — the rinks out on Lake Nokomis have now turned into a soupy mess.

Organizers say it was a tough decision, especially after so many questions this winter about whether the tournament would even happen.

"Safety is number one and we had to make that decision," said event manager Jesse Delorit. "Mother Nature, she can turn on you in a heartbeat or she can be kind to you."

Dozens of those teams plan on going to some indoor ice in Bloomington to play Friday just for fun.

Minneapolis has canceled the Luminary Skating Party that was supposed to take place at Bryant Square Park this weekend. The city says it's because the park grounds are too muddy. They hope to bring the event back next year.

Ice rinks in Golden Valley have also officially closed for the season, and warming houses have been closed in Richfield.

The 40th annual Wayzata Chilly Open on Lake Minnetonka is also now canceled, and Chanhassen already pulled the plug on its February Festival.