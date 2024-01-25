Watch CBS News
US Pond Hockey Championships' final weekend canceled due to warm weather

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Organizers of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships say the last weekend of the tournament is canceled due to warm weather.

The culmination of the tournament, called Golden Weekend, was set for Friday through Sunday on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, but temperatures have been on the rise since its opening weekend. On Thursday, organizers on social media announced the difficult decision to call it off. 

"We're as gutted about this as all of you are," the social media post said. "This event sometimes teeters between a couple of degrees, and we've had good luck, and we've had bad luck. Last weekend was good luck, this weekend is bad luck."

The grounds and main tent will be open from Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for players and friends to visit.

Golden Weekend teams will have a guaranteed spot for next year's championships, which will be the 20th year of the event.

Cole Premo
Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

