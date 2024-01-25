US Pond Hockey Championships' final weekend canceled due to warm weather

MINNEAPOLIS — Organizers of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships say the last weekend of the tournament is canceled due to warm weather.

The culmination of the tournament, called Golden Weekend, was set for Friday through Sunday on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, but temperatures have been on the rise since its opening weekend. On Thursday, organizers on social media announced the difficult decision to call it off.

"We're as gutted about this as all of you are," the social media post said. "This event sometimes teeters between a couple of degrees, and we've had good luck, and we've had bad luck. Last weekend was good luck, this weekend is bad luck."

RELATED: Minneapolis' freshly-frozen Lake Nokomis hosting thousands of players for 9-day event



The grounds and main tent will be open from Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for players and friends to visit.

Golden Weekend teams will have a guaranteed spot for next year's championships, which will be the 20th year of the event.

NOTE: Featured video is from Jan. 23, 2024