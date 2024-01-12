Art Shanty Projects push back opening weekend because of open water on Lake Harriet

MINNEAPOLIS — The opening date of one of the Twin Cities' favorite winter events will be pushed back a week because of the warm weather.

The Art Shanty Projects on Lake Harriet will now open on Jan. 27. The program will end as scheduled on Feb. 11.

Organizers say they need at least 10 inches of good, clear ice on the lake in order to safely operate. But as of Friday, there is still open water on the lake. With the incoming sub-zero temperatures, organizers say they're hopeful that the lake will freeze over by the start date. It's the second year in a row that the art shanties have had to adjust plans due to the warmth.

If necessary, Artistic Director Erin Lavelle said artists will install projects closer to the shore, or pivot to installing on the beach around the lake. Lavelle said they'll make a decision for their final plan by Jan. 19.

This year is the Art Shanty Projects' 20th anniversary, and the organization is bringing back its pre-COVID classic shanties. Since the pandemic, the art shanties have been exterior-only, open air projects. But this year, artists can choose to create ice house-style structures and welcome visitors inside again.

Nineteen shanties will stay up for the duration of the program, and more than 20 performances and projects will pop up throughout the weeks.

The art shanties will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays between Jan. 27 and Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kicksleds and mobility aids will be available, and there will be ASL interpreters on site from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.