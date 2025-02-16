Shelters in the Twin Cities prepare for the frigid temperatures

Shelters in the Twin Cities prepare for the cold blast

Keeping unhoused people safe in frigid temperatures is a demanding and large-scale job.

The Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Residence in St. Paul has roughly 300 beds.

Rhonda Reams says the shelter has saved her life this winter giving her a place to sleep.

But there aren't enough beds for everyone.

Catholic Charities has extended the day center hours this week to allow people to wait inside for Ramsey County shuttles that will take them to other shelters and warming centers.

Katiya Longs, a Catholic Charities client advocate, says with weather like this comes a sense of true desperation.

"I would say the clients' emotions are high," Longs said. "It does worry me because it's cold outside. We don't want anyone to be caught in the frozen weather."

Longs says a man in his 30s who was found dead outside in downtown St. Paul last week was a regular at the center.

Police say extreme cold may have been a factor.

"All organizations are doing their best to provide the space and opportunity for clients to stay warm," Longs said.

Richard Vickers, a client, believes in the system and what it can offer.

"They feed you three times a day," Vickers said. "They give you housing and opportunities for your own apartment and have jobs for you to do."

Reams is now a success story. With the help of county services on site, she's on her way out.

"I got an apartment through St. Paul Housing Authority and I move in one to two weeks," Reams said. "It's been a blessing."

In St. Paul, these warming shelters are open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily:

Holy Christian Cathedral Church — women only

Phalen Activity Center — men only

Newell Park Building — men only

St. Paul-Reformation Lutheran Church — families and anyone 24 years old or younger

In Minneapolis, warming shelters are open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, including:

American Indian Community Development Center

Rescue Now Services

More resources can be found here.