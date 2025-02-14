Man found dead in Downtown St. Paul amid dangerous overnight cold, police say

Man found dead in St. Paul amid dangerous cold, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say extreme cold may have played a factor in the death of a 36-year-old St. Paul man.

The man was found dead Thursday at about 8:30 a.m. in Downtown St. Paul near Kellogg Boulevard West and Market Street North, about a block south of Rice Park.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine his cause of death, but police say he was "found in a known spot to officers where there are exhaust vents that put out warmer air that unsheltered persons often use to keep warm."

St. Paul was under a cold weather alert early Thursday, with lows near minus 10 degrees. However, it felt closer to minus 30 due to wind chill, according to the NEXT Weather Team.

One person has died in St. Paul so far this year from cold-related injuries. There are several options in the Twin Cities to help people stay out of the dangerous cold.

In St. Paul, these warming shelters are open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily:

Holy Christian Cathedral Church — women only

Phalen Activity Center — men only

Newell Park Building — men only

St. Paul-Reformation Lutheran Church — families and anyone 24 years old or younger

In Minneapolis, warming shelters are open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, including:

American Indian Community Development Center

Rescue Now Services