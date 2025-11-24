Twin Cities businesses ready for first snow of the season

Crews at Minnehaha Falls Landscaping in Bloomington, Minnesota, have spent weeks prepping for the first snowfall of the season.

For local businesses that rely on it, it's meant a busy start to the week.

"It's been ringing off the hook, a lot of phone calls, people signing up kind of last minute," said Russ Henry, owner of Minnehaha Falls Landscaping.

The company has been clearing snow from businesses, homes and schools for 67 years.

"Here we are, ready for another wonderful winter," said Henry.

This year, he is hoping for a more typical year of snowfall.

"It has been a little bit slower with the lack of snow over the last couple years," said Henry. "We've been watching the long-term reports for this year, and it looks like it's going to be a snowier winter."

In Eagan, Minnesota, Taylor Dunbar has similar hopes.

"Mondays are always a busy phone day for me, but today has been a little extra busy," said Dunbar.

Dunbar started Twin Cities Small Engine earlier this year, repairing snowblowers.

"Snowblowers get used five days a year, you know, and they sit for 360, so fuel just sits in there and can kind of deteriorate over time and clog your carburetor," said Dunbar. "We get a lot of calls that, oh, you know, 'my snowblower didn't work two years ago, I didn't try it last year and now I'd like to get it working.'"

The snowy forecast means Dunbar is booked for the next two weeks. His advice is to schedule ahead.

"If you're waiting to call somebody when it's going to snow in the next day or two, you're late to the party," said Dunbar.