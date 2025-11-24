How much will it snow in Minnesota this week? Here's a look at potential totals.

A winter storm is expected to move through Minnesota over the next two days, leaving behind what will likely be the Twin Cities' first measurable snowfall of the season.

According to WCCO's NEXT Weather meteorologists, the first wave of a two-part storm arrives Monday evening, bringing rain. The latter half of a second wave Tuesday will likely bring rain in the south and snow up north. A NEXT Weather Alert begins on Tuesday and will stretch until Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, there could be an inch or two of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities area. There could be more accumulation to the north and west, with areas like Blaine and Forest Lake seeing between 3 and 5 inches.

WCCO

But the highest snow totals will likely be north of Brainerd and in the Arrowhead. That area could see between 5 and 8 inches of snow, according to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso.

That snow could impact Thanksgiving travel in the morning. With strong wind gusts — between 30 mph and 40 mph — visibility on the roads will likely be low.

WCCO

"If you're going to be out on the roads, take it easy. Give yourself some extra time. Stay safe," said Del Rosso.

The southwest corner of Minnesota likely won't see much accumulation, though models vary and could change with time.