First snowstorm of season could impact travel conditions across Minnesota

Minnesota's first winter storm of the season will roll in Tuesday afternoon, bringing wind, snow and a sharp temperature drop that will make travel difficult.

The storm will manifest first as rain before transitioning to snow, which should happen in the late afternoon or early evening in the Twin Cities.

A winter storm warning will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. for a large swath of the state, stretching from the Arrowhead to parts of southern Minnesota, and including the Twin Cities. A NEXT Weather Alert is also in effect.

WCCO

The heaviest snow will likely hit the corridor north of Interstate 94; several inches could accumulate. Areas to the south will see lighter totals, but still impactful conditions. By noon on Wednesday, the metro could see 3 to 5 inches, while areas up north could see as many as 8 inches on the ground.

A quick freeze Tuesday evening could turn untreated surfaces icy as winds ramp up and visibility drops.

Thanksgiving looks cold and breezy, with temperatures in the teens in the morning and the 20s in the afternoon.

A colder stretch settles in late this week, with another snow chance on Friday and into the weekend.