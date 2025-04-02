Twin Cities area could see a mid-summer surge in mosquitos this year, experts say

2025 could be the worst year for mosquitos in Minnesota in years, and here's why

Mosquitoes in Minnesota — a classic yet annoying staple of the state's warm season — may not yet be top of mind for most. Experts, however, are already predicting they could be unavoidable this summer.

Last week, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District released its spring update for the Twin Cities, confirming that the first mosquito larvae of the year were found on March 17, "about when we would expect them to show up." Deer ticks have also already been discovered.

MMCD says last year was an abnormal year for mosquitoes. Despite above-average rain leading up to last summer, mosquitoes were not overly abundant (despite some hot spots), which experts believe is tied to the preceding several years of drought. But now the agency says common nuisance species, which includes mosquitoes, could return in "big numbers" if the state sees similar rainfall totals for a second straight year.

According to a model developed by MMCD's entomology lab, cattail mosquitoes, a species of mosquito that has been absent over the last three years due to drought conditions, are projected to return in significant numbers in 2025.

There is a slight silver lining to the report. Cattail mosquitos don't emerge in high numbers until early July, so mosquitoes aren't expected to be overly prevalent outside of mid-summer.

As for ticks, they are already active and are expected to be "normal" this season, according to MMCD.