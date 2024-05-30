Watch CBS News
Mosquito numbers in metro area are well above the 10-year average

By Aki Nace

MINNEAPOLIS — Mosquito numbers are above average in the metro area so far this spring thanks to several hot spots, according to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

Mosquito activity is more than double the 10-year average for the week. But officials say that it's similar to what happened last year, when a high number of mosquitos hatched in the spring but a summer drought led to a low mosquito count for the rest of the year.

According to officials, there are several high mosquito areas in Anoka County, Carver County, northern Washington County and northern Dakota County. Black flies are also quite abundant in the typical hot spots along rivers and streams.

It's too soon to know if the mosquito numbers will stay high because of the rainfall Minnesota has seen so far this year. According to the National Weather Service, the drought has improved significantly over the last week, as abnormally-dry-or-worse areas decreased about 17%, and the moderate drought decreased by 6% statewide.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District sets out traps on Monday nights through the spring and summer and collects data every Tuesday. 

First published on May 30, 2024 / 5:16 PM CDT

