Tou Thao set to be released from prison after serving time for role in George Floyd's killing

Tou Thao, one of the four police officers convicted of charges related to the murder of George Floyd, is set to be released from prison in early November.

According to Minnesota Department of Corrections records, Thao is scheduled to be released on Monday. He has been serving his sentence at a facility in Kentucky.

The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in state court in 2023, then sentenced to 57 months. He was also convicted on federal civil rights violation charges, which earned a 3 1/2-year sentence he served concurrently.

Thao stopped bystanders from intervening on May 25, 2020, while fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in 2022 to violating Floyd's civil rights and was given a 21-year federal prison sentence. He was also convicted of second-degree murder in state court.

Two other ex-officers convicted in Floyd's killing — J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — have been released from prison.

Note: The video above originally aired Aug. 7, 2023.