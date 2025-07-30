J. Alexander Kueng, ex-officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back, petitions to end probation early

One of the former Minneapolis police officers convicted in the killing of George Floyd filed a petition on Wednesday seeking to end his probation early, court documents show.

J. Alexander Kueng, who kneeled on Floyd's back, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter in December 2022. He finished his prison sentence in January. He is supposed to be on probation until March 16, 2026.

The petition says Kueng has "complied with the rules and regulations of supervision and is no longer in need of supervision."

Kueng's attorney argues his continued supervision "serves no purpose to Mr. Kueng or the community and is a waste of a precious correctional asset," according to the motion filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Kueng is requesting that his probation be terminated immediately.

Court documents say Kueng's probation officer opposes the motion.

Kueng pleaded guilty the same day jury selection was set to begin in his trial in October 2022.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and eventually went limp. The killing, which was recorded on video by a bystander, sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Kueng kneeled on Floyd's back during the restraint. Then-officer Thomas Lane held Floyd's legs and Tou Thao, also an officer at the time, kept bystanders from intervening. All of the officers were fired and convicted of state and federal charges.

Lane was released from prison in August last year after being sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison. Thao is currently serving a five-year prison sentence.

In 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder for killing Floyd during an arrest in May 2020. He's now serving a 22-year sentence.