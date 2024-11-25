Thanksgiving Week Weather: What we know so far

MINNEAPOLIS — The WCCO Next Weather team says no big storms are expected in Minnesota for Thanksgiving week.

For pre-holiday travel on Tuesday, a cold front will push showers across the East Coast with rain extending from Boston down to Charleston.

A stronger storm system could cause delays out west in California and for the Mountain West due to snow for locations like Salt Lake City and Denver through Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning travel impacts shift from out West to the Great Lakes. This is where we could see travel troubles closer to home with a weather system bringing rain to snow from Chicago and the Great Lakes region, with rain extending down to the Ohio Valley into Wednesday night.

Turkey Day will have wet weather conditions up and down the East Coast, with potential delays for some of the big travel hubs like New York City, Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

Conditions will improve for post-holiday travel on Friday across the country.

An extreme cold blast of air is heading for the Midwest, so be sure to have extra blankets in the car and your winter safety kit in case you get stranded.