Get prepared for Thanksgiving week travel with these tips

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — As the weather takes a turn, Minnesotans and Wisconsinites are gearing up for the major holiday travel rush. 

As many as 80 million people will hit the roads and skies this week, according to AAA.

It's a good idea for all of us to have an emergency kit in our car with things like jumper cables, a first aid kit, water and snacks. But now that it's getting cold, add these items if you haven't already:

  • Ice scraper
  • Brush
  • Shovel
  • Extra winter clothing items like gloves, jacket and socks
  • Hand/toe warmers
  • Blankets
  • Bag of sand or kitty litter for traction if you get stuck

Gas prices

If you're driving this holiday week, there's good news at the pump. 

The average gas price in Minnesota right now is $2.85, which is 25 cents less than a year ago. 

It's a similar sight in Wisconsin, where the average is $2.86, down 11 cents.

"Into the winter, we see gas prices go down typically because people are hunkering down during the winter and not doing summer travel," said AAA's Brynna Knapp.

When to hit the road

AAA says the worst times to hit the road are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The best time is Thanksgiving Day.

If you're heading home on Sunday, it's best to leave early in the morning to avoid traffic. 

Plan before you head to MSP

As for air travel, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport expects Wednesday to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving week with almost 50,000 people passing through security. 

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be similar, so get there early. 

You can reserve your spot in the security line through MSP Reserve, and you can also reserve a parking spot.

If you're waiting to pick up someone you can park in one of the two cellphone lots. They recommend arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours for international. 

AAA says the top U.S. destinations for Thanksgiving this year are all in Florida: Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

