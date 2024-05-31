Civilian killed in south Minneapolis mass shooting identified

Jamal Mitchell was trying to provide medical aid when he was shot, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — The civilian who was shot and killed in a mass shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday evening was identified as Osman Said Jimale.

Jimale, 32, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Friday. He was killed inside an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South. Another person was injured inside the apartment, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. for a shots fired call. A Minneapolis police officer, Jamal Mitchell, was rendering aid to someone when that person shot him, police said. Mitchell was taken to the hospital, where he died. The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

Minneapolis police opened fire and shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

Officers searched the apartment complex, where they found Jimale, who may have been a resident of the building. Outside the apartment, a man was found shot inside his vehicle. A Minneapolis firefighter also received a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, but released soon after.

Earlier, before the shooting, WCCO learned that the suspected gunman was seen striking a person on a scooter. A driver saw the altercation and hit the suspect while trying to drive away from the danger. The driver then heard guns shots, and called police when he got to safety.