Summerlike heat, humidity continue this weekend

Thanks to a stalled storm system to our west and southerly winds, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Saturday afternoon across the Twin Cities, but it will feel closer to 90 due to humidity.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend, and temperatures will increase on Sunday afternoon. Heat index values will be in the mid-90s, so make sure you have a place to keep cool.

Some storms are expected to fire up later on Sunday across the western part of Minnesota, but at this time, it's unclear if they'll make it to the metro area. The chances for severe weather are low at this time, but not completely out of the question.

Looking ahead to the work week, an unsettled weather pattern will be in play, with a chance for storms nearly every day. Temperatures will also feel no-so-summerlike, with highs returning to the 70s by the end of next week and potentially the 60s by next weekend.