Minneapolis' Stone Arch Bridge reopens Monday, months ahead of schedule

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

An iconic Minneapolis landmark undergoing construction has reopened months ahead of schedule.

The Stone Arch Bridge closed in April 2024 and was originally scheduled to open in spring 2026. Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced it would open on Aug. 9 but officials then said that the bridge would open on Monday.

Crews were working to repair stone and motor to slow the bridge's deterioration.

During construction, pedestrians were able to go to the middle of the bridge, but had to turn around at the closure point.

Gov. Tim Walz, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will announce the reopening of the bridge on Monday at 2 p.m. 

There will also be a family-friendly event to celebrate the reopening on Aug. 9 featuring food trucks, live entertainment and more. 

The bridge was built in 1883 as a railroad project, bringing 80 passenger trains a day to downtown Minneapolis at its peak, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Hennepin County bought the bridge for $1,001 in 1989 and ownership of the bridge transferred to the state in the 90s, when it was converted into a pedestrian bridge. 

