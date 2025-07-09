Watch CBS News
Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis to reopen to public ahead of schedule next month

By Cole Premo
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Why is the Stone Arch Bridge closing?
Why is the Stone Arch Bridge closing? 02:28

Minneapolis' historic Stone Arch Bridge will be reopening to the public ahead of schedule.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the bridge will again be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists starting Saturday, Aug. 9.

MnDOT says a family-friendly event will celebrate the reopening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring food trucks, live entertainment and more. The celebration will begin at Father Hennepin Bluff Park Bandstand with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a walk across the bridge.

Further details of the celebration will be released later.

The bridge has been undergoing repairs to the mortar since early December 2024, and hasn't been fully accessible since. Officials said rocks and stones were to be replaced and repaired as needed, too. The bridge was originally scheduled to reopen in the fall.  

The bridge's full name is the James J. Hill Stone Arch Bridge. It was built between 1881 and 1883 for the Minneapolis Union Railroad. It was converted to pedestrian use after railroad use ended in 1982. 

Note: Video is from April 15, 2024. 

