Stone Arch Bridge partially closing for 2-year construction project beginning next Monday

Stone Arch Bridge to be closed over next two summers

MINNEAPOLIS — One of Minnesota's most iconic landmarks will be partially closed for two years starting next Monday, cutting off a key access point to downtown Minneapolis for many.

The Stone Arch Bridge is set to undergo repairs that are expected to last until spring 2026.

Starting at 5 a.m. on April 15, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says the St. Anthony Main side of the bridge will be closed through spring 2025. The downtown side of the bridge will be open until work is anticipated on it next spring.

Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crews will repair and replace stone and mortar to help slow the bridge's deterioration, according to MnDOT. Other repairs will be made as needed.

During construction, pedestrians will be able to go to the middle of the bridge but will have to turn around at the closure point, meaning people will be unable to cross the bridge to go to and from downtown Minneapolis, across the Mississippi River.

MnDOT says pedestrians wanting to cross the river can bypass the closure by using the protected pathways on the Third Avenue Bridge, which reopened last October after more than three years of construction.

MnDOT estimates the project's total cost at about $26 million.

The 141-year-old bridge hasn't undergone repairs since the mid-90s when it was converted into a pedestrian bridge. The Stone Arch Bridge served as a railroad bridge until the late 1970s, according to the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.

