Stillwater declares state of emergency ahead of dire spring flooding forecast

STILLWATER, Minn. – The melting snow may seem minor now, but one Minnesota city is getting ready for a lot more.

Stillwater declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening. Spring flooding forecasts show the St. Croix River could rise to its highest level in 22 years.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will start securing the Stillwater Lift Bridge. Next week, volunteers will start filling sandbags.

City of Stillwater

Some parking lots and trails along the river will shut down starting Wednesday.

This is a nationwide flood outlook from the National Weather Service. Stillwater and parts of the Twin Cities fall within an area where experts are forecasting some of the worst flooding in the country.

