Stillwater prepares for what could be the worst flooding in 22 years

STILLWATER, Minn. – Whether it's rain or snow, any form of water is worrisome right now for some Minnesota cities, including Stillwater.

It's bracing for major flooding on the St. Croix River, as predicted by the National Weather Service's outlook published March 16. Local leaders are considering declaring a state of emergency.

Stillwater is no stranger to flooding. The city lies between bluffs on the St. Croix River.

"We've had floods in the fall, we've had floods in the middle of the summer almost. But the ones in the spring, those are the ones that are trickiest because a fast melt, a snowstorm, or a big rainstorm in April could really make the difference," said Cory Buettner, owner of Leo's Grill & Malt Shop.

Buettner says the sump pumps in the basement are working every spring to keep water out.

The city of Stillwater is also working to keep water away from Main Street this year as the flooding outlook remains bleak.

"Everybody east of Main Street's gonna have a wet basement," said Mayor Ted Kozlowski.

In its latest flood outlook, the National Weather Service said there's at least a 70% probability the St. Croix River at Stillwater will reach Major Flood Stage.

"If that forecast holds true, it would be the most significant flood we've had in 22 years," Kozlowski said.

He says work to protect the city is already underway. On March 23, MnDOT crews will be installing Jersey barriers on the iconic Lift Bridge to help secure it from rising waters. Boats at the marina will also be launched into the water, which is challenging right now due to ice still on the river, says Kozlowski.

Starting March 27, volunteers will begin bagging sand to help construct a 15-foot-high levee to protect downtown.

"It's a huge thing, but sadly we're getting really good at doing it. But it's a big disruption," Kozlowski said. "We have to close down parking lots, we have to close our parks. You know, it's not exactly a pretty thing."

The next flood outlook will be released on Thursday, March 27.

"I really appreciate the city stepping up and being conservative and being ready to go already here in March for what potentially could be a problem, but also could potentially be just another spring in Stillwater," Buettner said.