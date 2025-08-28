State Patrol, DNR partner with Minneapolis police for support at schools and places of worship

Following Wednesday's mass shooting during a Mass at Annunciation Church, which left two students dead and 18 other people hurt, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources have been deployed by Gov. Tim Walz to help Minneapolis police provide public safety at schools and places of worship within the city.

Walz issued the partnership order on Thursday, after the city requested the additional help.

According to Walz's office, 14 troopers and six DNR enforcement officers will coordinate with police to help with patrol coverage and visibility. Two squads, made of two people, will be assigned to one of the five precincts, where they will focus on schools and places of worship.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will also be helping Minneapolis police as the investigation into Wednesday's shooting continues.

"Our presence is about more than patrols - it's about letting the people of Minneapolis know they are not alone. Together with our law enforcement partners in Minneapolis, we're committed to protecting our neighborhoods and supporting the community," said State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic.

DNR Enforcement Division Director Col. Rodmen Smith said the enforcement officers are also committed to working with law enforcement partners, and that the agency "stands in support of the city and people of Minneapolis."

As of Thursday morning, at least one of the children hospitalized remained in critical condition. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, approached from the outside of the building before firing a rifle through church windows toward those inside. The shooter also used a shotgun and a pistol that they had legally purchased "recently," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old child were killed during the shooting. Multiple fundraisers are underway to help those affected, and vigils have been held across the metro area.