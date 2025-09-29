State DFL committee to hear appeal in Minneapolis mayoral endorsement decision

The fight for a crucial endorsement in the Minneapolis mayoral race will be heard on Monday.

The city's DFL party was put on probation and not allowed to give an endorsement in the mayoral race after an investigation by the state party found issues with its voting process. The Minneapolis DFL is appealing the state party's decision.

The appeal centers on the chapter's endorsement of state Sen. Omar Fateh. He won the party's backing this summer, but the state DFL tossed out those results, citing missing votes and flaws with the convention's voting system. The Minneapolis DFL appealed that decision, saying the state party's Constitution, Rules, and Bylaws Committee's "conduct and its decision are deeply flawed."

"The CRBC has disenfranchised the Minneapolis delegates, mischaracterized their process, and imposed an undemocratic decision of their own on our city," the Minneapolis DFL said in a statement.

After the state party's decision, which included two years of probation from endorsing a mayoral candidate, some local leaders fired back. Rep. Ilhan Omar called the decision undemocratic. Fateh accused the state party committee of being Frey supporters and donors.

"This is exactly what Minneapolis voters are sick of. The insider games, the backroom decisions and feeling like our voice doesn't matter in our own city," he said.

Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey praised the decision, saying he was "appreciative of the state party, that they conducted a thorough investigation that was based not on politics, but on evidence and facts."

The State Executive Committee will hear the appeal virtually at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Last week, several of the mayoral candidates — including Frey and Fateh — participated in a debate.