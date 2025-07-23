St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison for girlfriend's 2023 murder

Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a St. Paul man convicted of killing his girlfriend to nearly 25 years in prison.

Kelvin Perry, 56, was convicted in May of second-degree intentional murder in the death of 39-year-old Shaquita Thomas, court records show. Perry entered a Norgaard plea, meaning he admits to the crime and acknowledges he is not innocent, but does not recall the circumstances of the offense.

The judge sentenced him to 24 years and seven months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution.

According to charges, Thomas' husband, whom she was still married to but separated from, requested a wellness check on her apartment in St. Paul in November 2023, as he hadn't heard from her for a few days.

First responders found Thomas lying face down with injuries to her forearms, back and shoulders. She died at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said the cause of her death was asphyxia.

Police at the residence allegedly saw blood on the carpet and a bedroom wall, and a broken wine bottle and glass shards near Thomas.

Thomas' husband said she had spent the night with him on Nov. 14. 2023, according to charges. He dropped her off at her apartment the following morning. When they arrived, Thomas called Perry because he had the key fob she needed to get into the apartment. She allegedly wanted her husband to leave before Perry arrived so they would not be seen together.

Thomas' husband feared for her well-being because he had heard Perry yell at her multiple times.

Surveillance video showed Perry getting to the apartment around 10 a.m. and leaving later that day.

Investigators later spoke with an ex-girlfriend of Perry's, who said she had talked to Perry's brother. He said that Perry mentioned to others that he "choked Thomas out," charges say.

A woman who has known Perry since childhood told police that she spoke with Perry, who said during a phone call, "Something is going on. My girlfriend is gone, she is dead," charges allege.

Court documents say Perry walked in front of a Green Line train in St. Paul minutes after that call.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

