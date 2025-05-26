St. Paul man enters Norgaard plea in 2023 death of his girlfriend

St. Paul murder suspect in hospital after he walked in front of train

A St. Paul, Minnesota, man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2023 has entered a Norgaard plea.

Kelvin Perry, 54, entered the plea earlier this month for second-degree intentional murder in the death of 39-year-old Shaquita Thomas, court records show. The Norgaard plea means Perry admitted to the crime and acknowledges he is not innocent, but does not recall the circumstances of the offense.

According to charges, Thomas' husband in November 2023 asked for a wellness check on her apartment in St. Paul when he didn't hear from her for a few days. Responding medics with the fire department found Thomas lying face down with injuries to her forearms, back and shoulders. She died at the scene.

Police at the residence saw blood on the carpet and a bedroom wall, and a broken wine bottle and glass shards near Thomas.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said the cause of her death was asphyxia.

Police spoke with Thomas' husband, who said they had separated but were still married. According to charges, he said Thomas had spent the night with him on Nov. 14. He dropped her off at her apartment the following morning.

When they arrived, Thomas called Perry because he had the key fob she needed to get into the apartment. She wanted her husband to leave before Perry arrived so they would not be seen together, according to court documents.

Thomas' husband feared for her well-being because he had heard Perry yell at her multiple times.

Surveillance video showed Perry getting to the apartment around 10 a.m. and leaving later that day. Charges say Thomas' door was locked right before Perry left, and was not opened until medics responded to the wellness check.

Thomas' friends told investigators they spoke with her on the phone days before her death. During the call, Thomas said Perry accused her of sleeping with her husband.

Investigators later spoke with an ex-girlfriend of Perry's, who said she had talked to Perry's brother. He said that Perry mentioned to others that he "choked Thomas out."

A woman who has known Perry since childhood also spoke with police. She said she spoke with Perry, who admitted during a phone call, "Something is going on. My girlfriend is gone, she is dead."

Charges say Perry walked in front of a Green Line train in St. Paul minutes after that call.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 23. The maximum sentence for second-degree intentional murder is 40 years in prison.

