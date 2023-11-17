Pedestrian struck by light rail train in St. Paul, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A pedestrian was hit by a light rail train late Friday morning in St. Paul.

Metro Transit police say the collision, involving an eastbound METRO Green Line train, happened at about 11:15 a.m. while it was entering the Western Avenue Station.

The injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, but police didn't disclose their condition.

Commuters can expect delays Friday afternoon. Police say they're still investigating.

This is the fourth light rail-related collision this year, including two that resulted in fatalities.

In late May, a fight between two men at the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue Station in downtown Minneapolis turned deadly when one of them fell on the tracks in front of a moving train.

In March, a car traveling through a yellow light on South Fifth Street and Portland Avenue in downtown was struck simultaneously by eastbound and westbound trains. Two people were injured, one of them critically.