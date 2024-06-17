Woman to be sentenced for St. Paul New Year's Eve drive-by shooting that injured boy

Fallen Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell to be laid to rest, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 28-year-old woman will be sentenced on Monday for her part in a New Year's Eve drive-by shooting in St. Paul that critically injured a 10-year-old boy.

Kelci Meyers, of Hastings, was found guilty in April of three felonies: aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting first-degree assault and aiding and abetting a drive-by-shooting, according to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

The criminal complaint states Meyers was driving with 27-year-old Morris Ryan down an alley on Sherburne Avenue, a block west of North Dale Street in the Frogtown neighborhood.

Ryan allegedly fired more than a dozen rounds at a residence. The victim's mother told police the shooting occurred while she was making a video for the new year with her children. She said she heard a man scream "f*** y'all, mother*******" before shots rang out, the complaint states.

One of the rounds struck her son in the stomach and exited through his buttocks. The boy survived the injury.

Multiple surveillance cameras captured Ryan's SUV at the scene of the shooting and minutes later at a nearby gas station, where Meyers made a purchase, according to the complaint. Ryan's cellphone was also pinged in the area.

The pair were later arrested at a Hastings residence, where police recovered seven handguns.

The complaint states Meyers later told police she was once the victim's next-door neighbor and didn't get along with his mother.

Ryan was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and committing a drive-by shooting.

Both Meyers and Ryan pleaded not guilty. The attempted murder charge alone carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison

Meyers will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. at the Ramsey County Courthouse. Ryan's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 20.

Three other people were shot that same evening in St. Paul, one fatally.