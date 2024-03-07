Woman pleads not guilty to St. Paul drive-by shooting that injured 10-year-old boy

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 28-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection to a New Year's Eve shooting in St. Paul that critically injured a 10-year-old boy.

Last month, Kelci Meyers of Hastings was charged with second-degree attempted murder, aiding and abetting first-degree assault and drive-by shooting — all felonies. Morris Ryan, 27, of New Hope also faces similar charges.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue. When they arrived, they found the 10-year-old victim in an upstairs bedroom. Officials say the boy was shot in his stomach, with the bullet exiting his left buttock. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition, but was later stabilized and survived the injury.

Using surveillance footage in the area, police were able to identify the suspect vehicle, a 2007 GMC Yukon, that was registered to Ryan. Footage shows the SUV in the alley being driven up to where the passenger window lined up with the kitchen window. Shortly after, 14 gunshots can be heard on the video.

Ryan and Meyers were seen on another surveillance camera at a nearby Speedway gas station minutes after the shooting, the complaint said. A search warrant later determined that Meyers made a purchase at the station.

In an interview with police, Meyers said she used to live next door to where the shooting occurred. She said another person who lived at the house didn't get along with the neighbor — the victim's mother.