Boy, 10, shot in stomach on New Year's Eve in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 10-year-old boy was shot in the stomach just before the new year in St. Paul.

Police say the shooting happened right before midnight at a home on the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue. Investigators say a suspect shot into the home and hit the 10-year-old.

As of Monday evening, he was in critical yet stable condition; police believe he will survive. Investigators believe it was not a random shooting.

It was the first of three separate shootings in St. Paul overnight. St. Paul police say two others were shot on the 1100 block of Payne Avenue just after midnight. A man had life-threatening injuries and a teenager was grazed in the leg.

Additionally, a man was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. He died later at the hospital.

"Last night's gun violence took the life of a man and injured one of our most vulnerable community members — a child. These are cowardly acts by selfish people, and we will find those responsible," said Chief Axel Henry.