Woman found guilty in St. Paul drive-by shooting that injured 10-year-old boy on New Year's Eve

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A jury found a 28-year-old Hastings woman guilty in connection to a drive-by shooting in St. Paul that critically injured a 10-year-old boy on New Year's Eve.

On Wednesday, Kelci Meyers was convicted of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, aiding and abetting first-degree assault and aiding and abetting drive-by shooting. All of the charges are felonies.

Last month, Meyers pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Morris Ryan, a 27-year-old man from New Hope, also faces similar charges. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue shortly before midnight on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to his stomach and buttocks. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition, but was later stabilized and survived the injury.

Using surveillance footage in the area, police were able to identify the suspect vehicle, a 2007 GMC Yukon, that was registered to Ryan. Footage shows the SUV in the alley being driven up to where the passenger window lined up with the kitchen window. Shortly after, 14 gunshots can be heard on the video.

Ryan and Meyers were seen on another surveillance camera at a nearby Speedway gas station minutes after the shooting, the complaint said. A search warrant later determined that Meyers made a purchase at the station.

In an interview with police, Meyers said she used to live next door to where the shooting occurred. She said another person who lived at the house didn't get along with the neighbor — the victim's mother.

Meyers and Ryan were later arrested at a residence in Hastings. Seven handguns were recovered from the home.

Meyers' sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17.