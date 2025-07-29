Former St. Paul HS volleyball coach sentenced to 7 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a former St. Paul high school volleyball coach to more than seven years in prison for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old player on his team.

Keng Cha, 31, was sentenced to 86 months in jail with restitution to be determined at a later date. He pleaded guilty in February to two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Charges say police were sent to Como High School in September 2023, where a 15-year-old female student reported Cha's criminal sexual conduct.

Cha got the victim's phone number from the volleyball roster and began texting her, according to court documents. The relationship eventually progressed to criminal sexual conduct, and Cha allegedly admitted to an inappropriate relationship with the student.

St. Paul Public Schools confirmed shortly after he was charged that Cha's employment at Como High School had been terminated.

Cha had originally been charged with one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, but the state amended the complaint to drop the first-degree charge and add another count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

There are resources available for victims of crimes in Minnesota. The state's Office of Justice Programs has a list here.