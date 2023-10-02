H.S. volleyball coach in St. Paul accused of criminal sexual conduct

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A volleyball coach at a high school in St. Paul faces charges accusing him of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

According to the charges filed in Ramsey County, 32-year-old Keng Cha faces first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies, in connection to the alleged crimes that occurred between last October and this September.

The criminal complaint states that police were sent to Como High School in late September on the report of criminal sexual conduct. There, police said a 15-year-old female student reported Cha's criminal sexual conduct.

Cha allegedly got the victim's phone number from the volleyball roster and began texting her. The relationship eventually progressed to criminal sexual conduct, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Cha waived his legal rights and spoke with police, admitting to the inappropriate relationship with the student.

If convicted, Cha faces up to 30 years in prison on the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.

In a statement to WCCO, the school district confirmed Cha's employment has been terminated, but would not comment further on pending criminal matters.

There are resources available for victims of crimes in Minnesota. The state's Office of Justice Programs has a list here.