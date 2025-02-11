Former St. Paul high school volleyball coach pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Judge pauses cuts to medical research funding, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former St. Paul high school volleyball coach pleaded guilty to charges in connection to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old player on his team.

Keng Cha pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Cha had previously been charged with one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, but the state amended the complaint to drop the first-degree charge and add another count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He previously pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

The criminal complaint states that police were sent to Como High School in September 2023 where a 15-year-old female student reported Cha's criminal sexual conduct.

Charges say Cha got the victim's phone number from the volleyball roster and began texting her. The relationship eventually progressed to criminal sexual conduct, according to the complaint.

In a statement to WCCO, the school district confirmed Cha's employment has been terminated, but would not comment further on pending criminal matters.

Cha's sentencing is scheduled for April 22.

There are resources available for victims of crimes in Minnesota. The state's Office of Justice Programs has a list here.