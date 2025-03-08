"Spectacular" weekend ahead after chilly Twin Cities morning

Weather conditions will improve in the Twin Cities area Saturday as temperatures rise and clear skies make way for a sunny, quiet weekend.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Adam Del Rosso expects snow left behind from a major early March storm on Wednesday will continue to melt. It will be a "spectacular" weekend, Del Rosso said, "and we will feel more like spring!"

Look for high temperatures to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday afternoon after a few clouds move out in the morning.

A March "clipper" in the northern part of Minnesota will bring a few snow showers across the Arrowhead region of the state in the beginning of the day. But that will pass quickly and will not affect weather conditions in other areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Sunday will remain quiet, Adam said. And temperatures will rise even more on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s on Sunday and even 60s on Monday.

We should experience a cooler weather pattern in the middle of next week. But the temperatures will remain above average in the 40s.

The next potential for a significant storm comes late next week and into the weekend. But it will be several days before the forecast is clear for any details on that.