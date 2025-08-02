SoMi Art Fair, formerly Uptown Art Fair, kicks off in Minneapolis

A 60-year-old Twin Cities summer tradition has a new home and a new name.

In January, organizers of Minneapolis' Uptown Art Fair announced it was relocating about 4.5 miles south from the popular Uptown neighborhood to the parking lot of Bachman's off West 60th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

Now called the SoMi Art Fair, short for "South Minneapolis," it kicked off on Saturday morning and features more than 300 artists. Attendees will also find art demonstrations, hands-on activities, live music and plenty of food.

Jill Osiecki, the fair's director, told WCCO earlier this year that on-going construction and closures along Hennepin Avenue — which led to the fair's cancellation last summer — was the impetus behind the move and rebranding.

"We must embrace the changes thrust upon us and evolve into something uniquely special, mirroring the spirit of Uptown itself," Osiecki said.

The SoMi Art Fair is open Saturday through 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information on the fair's website.