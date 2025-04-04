Minneapolis business owners brace for impact as Hennepin Avenue construction project enters second phase

Why an ongoing construction project has Minneapolis businesses worried

Why an ongoing construction project has Minneapolis businesses worried

Orange cones and construction signs are popping up along Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis as workers begin the second phase of improvements.

The city is working to reconstruct Hennepin Avenue South between West Lake Street and Douglas Avenue. The first phase of the project is nearly done along Hennepin from West Lake Street to West 26th Street.

The second phase of the project involves reconstructing Hennepin Avenue from West 26th Street to Douglas Avenue.

As construction kicks into high gear, some business owners say they don't think they will survive.

"Now it seems like we are not getting phone calls slow to a crawl," said Stanley Pryor, owner of Autopia. "People don't know how to get to us because there's only one way in."

With streets torn up, bus routes rerouted and foot traffic nearly non-existent, the next few months are a waiting game for Pryor.

Pryorhas repaired cars and helped the community for decades, but he now fears his shop may be driven out due to the construction.

"Now we're probably going to walk away," he said.

The city says once the nearly $36 million project wraps, there will be wider sidewalks, one traffic lane in each direction and a two-way off-street-protected bike path.

"It's frustrating temporarily, but if that means better transit in the long run, I welcome it," said Hal Samsone.

This project will also impact several Metro Transit bus lines, including route 6, which will now detour to Lyndale Avenue from West 28th Street to Interstate 94.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in November.