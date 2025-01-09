Uptown Art Fair to move to south Minneapolis under new name, SoMi

Annual Minneapolis art fair to be rebranded and moved out of Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS — For decades, the Uptown Art Fair has been fixature in the Uptown neighborhood drawing thousands, but the event will no longer happen in the popular neighborhood.

In fact, the 60-year tradition is even dropping "Uptown" from its name.

Organizers announced Thursday, it'll be the SoMi (South Minneapolis) Art Fair in partnership with Bachman's at their flagship location on Lyndale Avenue.

The event will take place in the Bachman's parking lot off Lyndale Avenue and features over 300 juried artists, art demonstrations, live music and food.

Jill Osiecki, the director for the Uptown Art Fair, says this decision was tough but came down to Hennepin Avenue's redesign and the required extensive security measures to shut the street down.

"With that new median going down center and expanded sidewalks doesn't allow for booths on both sides of street," Osiecki said.

Due to construction in 2024, the fair was held at Bachman's and was a huge success with both the artists and the community.

Osiecki said private and off-duty police expenses continue to increase, costing more than $80,000 if the event happens in Uptown.

Businesses like Amazing Thailand say it's a bummer because the event led to record business days.

"We are definitely sad to see that it's not going to be in the same place because that was one of the joys of Uptown," said assistant manager Krystal Reese.

While businesses along the busy Uptown corridor hope the event returns, organizers say this both is strategic and will help the neighborhood.

"Doing the event over at Bachman's allows us to raise money to do events in Uptown," Osiecki said.

SoMi Art Fair at Bachman's will take place Aug. 2 and 3, 2025.