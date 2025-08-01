Air quality in Minneapolis ranks 2nd worst in the world Friday morning, with alerts stretching another day

The state of Minnesota is entering another in a long string of summer days marred by air quality alerts. Poor air quality will continue through Saturday with lingering wildfire smoke from Canada.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says that the upside is that unseasonably pleasant temperatures have moved in, and will stick around, with highs in the 70s and low humidity.

That may be small consolation, as the air quality alert will remain in effect through 5 p.m. on Saturday, with smoke from Canadian wildfires keeping air quality index levels in the unhealthy categories. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has the latest AQI forecasts on its website.

According to IQAir, Minneapolis' air quality at the start of the Friday workday ranked as the second-worst among the world's major cities on Thursday afternoon. Only Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo had worse AQI levels.

This is one of the longest air quality alerts on record, tying with those issued for St. Louis County during the Greenwood fire in 2021, according to the agency.

Dames says our nights remain cool, with lows in the 50s and some patchy morning fog. A few weak systems pass to our west early next week, with low rain chances limited to far western Minnesota.

Expect a llight warmup and increased humidity possible by the end of next week, with another chance for rain.