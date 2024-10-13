Analysts agree that climate change is costing Minnesotans money

MINNEAPOLIS — Analysts say Hurricanes Helene and Milton and the devastation in the Southeast should serve as reminders for Minnesotans that weather patterns are changing in the Upper Midwest, too.

Experts say the extreme weather is costing Minnesotans more money. Home insurance rates and deductibles are up significantly.

WCCO NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the trends will continue because climate change isn't stopping.

"Just look at what we've seen here. We had a really wet summer, and now we're going into a really dry fall," Del Rosso said. "From one extreme to another in a matter of months. Imagine that on a global scale, and that's what climate change is doing for us."

Professor Andrew Whitman from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management says insurance prices will continue to rise in Minnesota, pointing out the state's recent uptick in hail and windstorms.

"Hail has caused so much damage in Minnesota, that we have increasing deductibles, increasing rates," Whitman said. "I tell people that their autos are the only item that is covered for flood and for hail... If you can't afford the premiums, have an old car."

Professor Jason Pattit works at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas. He says the weather disasters outside our state impact us, too, since Minnesota is home to many large multinational medical device companies.

"When they're impacted by the major events, it really hits their supply chains hard," Whitman said. "It has an impact on the patients who are relying on devices and other peripherals that come from these companies."

The experts all agree that climate change is costing Minnesotans more, and they expect the trend to continue.