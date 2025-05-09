Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to life in prison in Waite Park woman's death

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a 52-year-old Waite Park woman in her apartment building in 2023.

Following a trial, Jarquez Bedford was found guilty on Jan. 30 of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder with intent while committing a felony and second-degree murder with intent.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says Bedford met the criteria for an aggravated sentence after he was found to be a dangerous offender.

Charges say the woman, Andrea Cottew, entered her apartment building and let Bedford into the building after he knocked on the locked entry door. Within the hour, he was seen on surveillance video leaving the building through the back door with his sweatshirt turned inside out. 

Investigators learned Bedford had been staying with tenants of a separate apartment. 

A knife was found at the scene, and had DNA on it that matched the victim and Bedford, documents say.

