Watch CBS News
Crime

Medical examiner determines Waite Park woman's death a homicide

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 17, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 17, 2023 01:15

WAITE PARK. Minn. -- Police are now investigating a Stearns County woman's suspicious death as a homicide.

In early February, officers conducting a welfare check found 52-year-old Andrea Cottew dead in her Waite Park home at 320 Park Meadows Drive.

The Midwest Examiner's Office recently determined Cottew's death a homicide.

The case remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about Cottew's death is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 4:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.