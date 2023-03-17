Medical examiner determines Waite Park woman's death a homicide

WAITE PARK. Minn. -- Police are now investigating a Stearns County woman's suspicious death as a homicide.

In early February, officers conducting a welfare check found 52-year-old Andrea Cottew dead in her Waite Park home at 320 Park Meadows Drive.

The Midwest Examiner's Office recently determined Cottew's death a homicide.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Cottew's death is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.