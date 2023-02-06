BCA investigating suspicious death in Waite Park
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.
According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.
Few other details were immediately available but police do not believe the public is in any danger.
