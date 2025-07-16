Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial continues Wednesday with more testimony

Here's what we know after Day 2 of the Nicole Mitchell burglary trial

Here's what we know after Day 2 of the Nicole Mitchell burglary trial

Here's what we know after Day 2 of the Nicole Mitchell burglary trial

Testimony will continue Wednesday in the trial for a Democratic Minnesota state senator accused of burglarizing her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home.

The first witnesses in Sen. Nicole Mitchell's trial took the stand after opening statements on Tuesday, including the stepmother herself and the officers who responded to her 911 call.

Nicole Mitchell is charged with felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools for the alleged break-in on April 22, 2024. She pleaded not guilty and has said she was in the home to retrieve some of her late father's items, as well as check on her stepmother Carol Mitchell, who Nicole Mitchell said has a worsening case of Alzheimer's.

The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

WCCO

On the first day of testimony, jurors also saw bodycam footage of the night of the alleged burglary. The video showed police finding Nicole Mitchell in a basement bathroom. She then explains the familial dispute at the center of the case and alleges her stepmother has become "paranoid."

In the video, Nicole Mitchell also tells an officer, "I know I did something bad," though she asserts she "didn't take anything" from the home.

During her testimony, Carol Mitchell said she felt "extremely violated" when her home was broken into. She also said she doesn't believe her stepdaughter cared about her safety or well-being.

"Nicole never let me get close to her," Carol Mitchell said.

The trial saw two delays before finally beginning this week — one until after the legislative session at Nicole Mitchell's request and another following the June shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Nicole Mitchell has survived multiple expulsion attempts by her Republican Senate colleagues, but the body's DFL Caucus did remove her from committee assignments and caucus meetings days after her arrest.

WCCO will offer special, extended coverage of Mitchell's trial online and on CBS News Minnesota.