Walz eyes security changes to Minnesota Capitol after naked man accesses Senate chamber after hours

Gov. Tim Walz says security changes are coming after a naked man was caught inside the Minnesota Capitol in the middle of the night.

The man was found in the Senate chamber Friday night and was taken to the hospital before he was released. He returned to the capitol grounds early Saturday morning and was taken into custody after he showed up at the Capitol complex a third time.

"This is a serious situation and it's dangerous," said Walz. "And of course we are balancing against a very Minnesota tradition of open governance and walking through the door."

Walz acknowledged that the breach — happening just over a month after the politically-motivated attacks of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, along with Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette — have left lawmakers badly shaken. A tribute to Hortman, who died along with her husband in the attack, still frames the doorways to the House chamber.

A locked gate marks the entrance to the Senate chamber. It's always locked when the Senate is not in session, and when it is, the gate is open and flanked by guards.

Because the Senate hasn't been in session in weeks, it's not clear how the intruder gained access to that part of the building.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Senate Majority Leader Mark Johnson expressed concern that the man was not arrested the first time. Criminal Defense Attorney Joe Tamburino says they are right to be upset.

"So it's right for our state lawmakers to be worried about this because a couple of things fell through the cracks," Tamburino said.

Visitors to the Capitol, like Todd Redmond, aren't sure what should be done.

"It's the people's house. People's business is conducted. And I would like to see people still be able to get in and out of here because it belongs to all of us," said Redmond.

The accused intruder was in Ramsey County Jail on Monday evening. He is being held on a Wisconsin warrant for failing to appear at a restitution hearing.

Walz says a thorough investigation is underway, but added Minnesota does have a less secure Capitol than most states.

Earlier this month, the top law enforcement official in Ramsey County urged lawmakers to consider additional security measures at the Capitol amid what he called "a troubling increase in the use of political violence, threats and intimidation."