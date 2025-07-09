Ramsey County sheriff calls for additional security measures at Minnesota State Capitol

The top law enforcement official in Ramsey County is urging lawmakers to consider additional security measures at the Minnesota State Capitol amid what he calls "a troubling increase in the use of political violence, threats, and intimidation."

In a letter addressed to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Sheriff Bob Fletcher said "recent heartbreaking events highlight the urgent need to reexamine security measures within the Capitol Complex." Fletcher cites the recent killings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Twin Cities home, which Gov. Tim Walz called "a political assassination."

"Speaker Hortman was always gracious and approachable, and her genuine respect and care for those of us in the law enforcement community, along with her willingness to listen and engage with our concerns, meant a great deal," Fletcher wrote. "Her presence will be profoundly missed."

"Our country is facing a level of political polarization unprecedented in its history," Fletcher went on to say. "These developments compel us to carefully reconsider how we balance public accessibility with the critical need for safety and security."

Fletcher suggested "members of the general public should be subject to electronic screening prior to entry" to the Capitol.

"This basic measure would represent a foundational step toward enhanced safety," he said.

The sheriff acknowledged the difficulties in enhancing security, including determining who would be subject to screening and where security checkpoints would be placed. He also said he hopes to respect "the Capitol's tradition of openness while acknowledging today's realities."

Fletcher also espoused the advancement in screening technology, which is such that "high volumes of attendees can move efficiently through modern metal detectors."

Fletcher asked the Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security to review the matter, and said his office "stands ready to assist in this effort."

The Capitol is currently free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.