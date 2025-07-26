Man found inside Senate Chamber late Friday night, again Saturday; investigation underway

Capitol security found a man inside the Minnesota Senate chamber late Friday night after the building was closed to the public, the Minnesota State Patrol said Saturday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, that security "was alerted through an alarm system that a man was in the capitol after hours" and when found, he "was naked and nonviolent and it was quickly determined that he needed a mental health evaluation," State Patrol Colonel Bogojevic said in a statement to WCCO News.

The man was then taken to nearby Regions Hospital for that evaluation and the hospital released him, Bogojevic said. Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, he was again seen on the capitol grounds but not in the capitol itself.

"There are no indications at this time that the man broke into the Capitol. We are in the process of reviewing any video to determine his exact whereabouts while he was inside the building," Bogojevic said.

It's unclear how the man got into the capitol building and inside the Senate chamber after-hours. The sergeant at arms in the Minnesota Senate notified senators and staff about the incident Saturday morning, according to an email obtained by WCCO News.

The individual "made statements indicating he was the governor, among other remarks," Sven Lindquist, chief sergeant at arms for the chamber, wrote. He added that he had a probation violation warrant on record in Wisconsin, though it "did not initially authorize a custodial transfer."

The warrant has since been updated, and "appropriate measures will be taken upon next contact," Lindquist said.

The incident comes a month after Rep. Melissa Hortman, the House DFL leader, and her husband Mark were shot and killed in an attack at their homes, which authorities say was a political assassination by a masked gunman impersonating a police officer. DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot and wounded and investigators say the accused assassin had a hitlist with other Democratic officials' names on it.

"We are examining all aspects of the incident to address any security concerns," Lindquist told senators and chamber staff in the email. "I want to reiterate that the safety and security of all individuals within the capitol remain the top priority for Capitol Security and the Sergeants at Arms for both the House and Senate."

The Minnesota State Patrol, which oversees capitol security, echoed that statement and vowed that the agency is "committed to understanding how it occurred."

The June 14 attacks are putting a spotlight on concerns about safety for elected officials and security at the capitol, where there are no metal detectors or other screening before the public can enter. The capitol building closes at night.

Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, in a statement said he was "disappointed" in the security breach.

"We are living in a heightened threat environment," Johnson said. "I expect the State Patrol and Capitol Security teams will thoroughly review what happened and give Capitol officials and staff, and the public, their assurances that this will not happen again."

House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said in a statement that anyone who trespasses at the state capitol should be arrested and prosecuted for breaking the law.

"I look forward to learning why this did not take place in this highly disturbing incident," Demuth said.

DFL leadership in both chambers has not yet commented on what happened.

In wake of the lawmaker shootings, the Minnesota House and Senate will assist in paying for home security upgrades for their members with state funds through their existing chamber budgets. Before the change, lawmakers could only draw from campaign funds for such measures or out of their own pockets.

Earlier this month, the top law enforcement official in Ramsey County urged lawmakers to consider additional security measures at the state capitol amid what he called "a troubling increase in the use of political violence, threats and intimidation."

In a letter addressed to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Sheriff Bob Fletcher said "recent heartbreaking events highlight the urgent need to reexamine security measures within the Capitol Complex."

This story is developing and will be updated.