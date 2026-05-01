New York Gov. Hochul warns against redeploying ICE agent who killed Renee Good in Minneapolis without review

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has written to White House border czar Tom Homan demanding confirmation on whether ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge, has been reassigned to New York.

In the letter, Hochul said Ross should be "immediately removed" unless he is cleared by a full, independent investigation. Hochul also sent the letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

She said she was troubled by reports that Ross, who she said shot Good three times, had been quietly reassigned to another state. Hochul also said he was only placed on administrative leave for three days after the shooting.

Renée Good was murdered by a federal agent.



Reassigning Jonathan Ross is not accountability.



If he’s in New York, he must be removed immediately. pic.twitter.com/TCRbPYfYGz — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 30, 2026

The letter says the Trump administration has claimed Ross had previous violent interactions with the public, but he continues to be shielded from accountability.

The shooting happened at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue on Jan. 7. Good was driving the Honda Pilot when she and her partner, who was also in the vehicle, encountered ICE agents. Good stopped the vehicle and her partner left to start filming the agents. Good stayed in the SUV.

The ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good, identified in court documents as Ross, walked by the driver's side window of the Honda and filmed with his cell phone, the motion said. He later walked in front of the vehicle and Good began to turn the vehicle away from Ross, according to the court document, and slowly drove forward. Ross then drew his gun and fired "at least three times" at Good.

Hochul described Good as a mother of three and said the killing was part of a broader pattern of unchecked power and systemic abuse by federal agents. She also cited other cases in her letter, including the killing of Alex Pretti and the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam in Buffalo, New York.

Hochul said she has repeatedly called for agents involved in such incidents to be properly investigated and held accountable, rather than reassigned to other duties or states.