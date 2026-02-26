"Nearly blind" refugee found dead in Buffalo after Border Patrol release, mayor says

Officials in upstate New York are demanding an investigation into the death of a refugee who was found dead in Buffalo this week, after being released from the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, suffered from various medical conditions, including visual impairment, with his attorney describing him as nearly blind and unable to speak English, CBS affiliate WIVB reported. He was found dead Tuesday night, several days after Border Patrol agents left him at a Tim Horton's restaurant in the area, according to the station. The cause was determined to be health-related.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan called Alam's death "preventable," "deeply disturbing" and "a dereliction of duty by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection" in a statement.

"A vulnerable man — nearly blind and unable to speak English — was left alone on a cold winter night with no known attempt to leave him in a safe, secure location. That decision from U.S. Customs and Border Protection was unprofessional and inhumane," Ryan said, adding: "Buffalo is a city that welcomes refugees and believes government should protect human dignity, not endanger it. U.S. Customs and Border Protection failed that basic standard."

Nurul Amin Shah Alam Buffalo Police Department / Facebook

U.S. Rep. Tim Kennedy, whose jurisdiction includes Buffalo, echoed Ryan's calls for accountability in a statement to WIVB.

"The death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam is a horrific and heartbreaking tragedy," his statement said. "Mr. Alam should be alive and with his loved ones today. Instead, after days of fear and uncertainty, his family is now grieving an unimaginable loss. There must be a full and transparent investigation at the local, state, and federal levels. The public and Mr. Alam's family deserve answers immediately."

Border Patrol agents briefly took Alam into their custody after he was released by the Erie County Sheriff's Office, where he had been held on assault and weapons charges tied to a February 2025 incident in which two Buffalo police officers were injured, WIVB reported. Alam took a plea deal earlier this month and posted bond while awaiting a March sentencing, according to the station.

The sheriff's office informed Border Patrol that Alam was in their custody on Feb. 19, said Mike Niezgoda, a spokesperson for the agency, in a statement to CBS News. Agents dropped off Alam at a spot near his last known address, Niezgoda said, although his family had since moved and was not notified of his release, according to WIVB.

"Border Patrol agents offered Mr. Alam a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station," said Niezgoda. "He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance. The U.S. Border Patrol defers to the Buffalo Police Department for further questions."

Buffalo Police put out a missing person alert on Tuesday, asking the community for help locating Alam. It was updated Wednesday afternoon to confirm he had been found.

CBS News has reached out to the police department and Alam's attorney for comment.