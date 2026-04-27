Renee Good's partner seeks return of SUV used at time of fatal ICE shooting, motion says

The partner of Renee Good, the woman fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in south Minneapolis in January, is asking for the return of the SUV used at the time of the incident, according to a court motion filed Friday.

The court document filed on behalf of Rebecca Good said the federal government seized the Honda Pilot following the Jan. 7 shooting and "has refused access to both counsel for Becca and Renee's family, and to the State of Minnesota," which is investigating the incident.

Rebecca Good wants the vehicle returned to make sure that her family can "adequately investigate Renee's killing and pursue civil accountability," according to the motion.

The shooting happened at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. According to the motion, Renee Good was driving the Honda Pilot when she and Rebecca Good, who was also in the vehicle, encountered ICE agents. Renee Good stopped the vehicle and Rebecca left to start filming the agents. Renee Good stayed in the SUV.

The ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good, identified in court documents as Jonathan Ross, walked by the driver's side window of the Honda and filmed with his cell phone, the motion said. He later walked in front of the vehicle and Renee Good began to turn the vehicle away from Ross, according to the court document, and slowly drove forward.

Ross then drew his gun and fired "at least three times" at Renee Good, the motion said. Rebecca Good ran down the street after her car where she found Renee Good with a gunshot wound.

Minnesota state and county officials last month sued the federal government, alleging they are being blocked from investigating the shootings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis by federal agents. The lawsuit said the Pilot was sitting inside an FBI storage facility in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

"The BCA has repeatedly asked the FBI to provide them with Ms. Good's car or to allow the BCA to execute their search warrant on the car. FBI officials have either refused or not responded to these requests," the lawsuit said.

The motion is asking the court to order the federal government to return the Honda to Rebecca Good, citing a federal rule that states, in part, "[a] person aggrieved by . . . the deprivation of property may move for the property's return . . . in the district where the property was seized."

Renee Good's family honored what would have been her 38th birthday earlier this month. In a statement, her parents Tim and Donna Ganger said she "blessed [their] lives with love, beauty and light."

Good, who was a U.S. citizen, was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and was not a target for arrest by ICE agents, city leaders said.

NOTE: The above video first aired on March 24, 2026.